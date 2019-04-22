‘Game of Thrones’: Dish Subscribers Can’t Watch Season 8, and Fans Are Fuming

Game of Thrones fans who have Dish Network subscriptions still cannot watch the show thanks to the company’s dispute with HBO, and are still not happy about the situation.

Thanks to the dispute, fans have to subscribe to HBO NOW, the streaming service fans without traditional pay-TV subscriptions can use. Dish even took the surprising move of launching a website outlining how to sign up for the service, even though it will not get a dime out of it.

“Even though HBO is not available on Dish, you can still watch their content with the HBO NOW app,” a tutorial explains on the site. “It only takes a few minutes. Click, start your free trial, then just follow the on-screen instructions. Now, you’re ready to start watching HBO shows and movies, including Game of Thrones, when you want, where you want.”

HBO has been unavailable for Dish subscribers since November after the two sides could not reach a new carriage deal. Dish has blamed AT&T, which owns HBO after buying Time Warner (now Warner Media) last year. AT&T also owns Dish’s chief rival, DirecTV.

Last week, HBO and Dish met, but there was no new development in the five-month standoff.

Scroll on to see how fans are reacting to missing Game of Thrones on Dish.

Enraged!

One fan was incredibly enraged by this.

Another fan also tweeted a screenshot of HBO not showing up.

Imagínense que pagan el #HBOGo para ver #GameOfThrones los domingos a las 20:00 y pues no sirve, lo bueno es que a mi Dish me lo regala. pic.twitter.com/bYN2HyCFrE — ℒUIS GUZMAN 📣 (@luisigg) April 22, 2019

Stop These Games!

Another fan is fed up with these “games.”

“Fire the Executive”

One fan suggested the ratings for GoT could have been higher if only the dispute was over.

It would’ve been 3-5 million more had AT&T not locked out Dish Network Customers from having HBO in a business practice that should be illegal. Fire the executive who thought that up. #GameofThrones — MDK1701 (@MDK17011) April 16, 2019

Crying

This fan was in tears over not getting to watch it.

Can’t Get Past the Dispute

One fan called on Dish to put an end to the dispute.

@dish Guess who’s not watching Game of Thrones? Everyone who uses Dish Network – because they can’t get past their dispute with HBO. — Molly Sullivan (@MeMyMoMolly) April 15, 2019

Muting the Spoilers

One fan asked others to keep quiet on the spoilers since he could not watch the premiere.

Dear internet, @dish and HBO are still beefing for some reason, so I’m not able to watch @GameOfThrones. So could you maybe kinda sorta chill on the spoilers and such? No, go fuck myself? That’s cool, figured I’d ask anyway. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #GameOfThrones #HBO #DishNetwork #FML — Chewels (@TheeChewels) April 15, 2019

Flipped Off

One fan thinks Dish was flipping everyone off by not having HBO available.

Seeing all the happy #GameofThrones fans on Twitter, but you’ve got Dish Network … pic.twitter.com/JbbI8JfNXI — Lady Green⚔️House Sussex (@DDGreen19) April 15, 2019

An Idea for Dish

One fan had a very specific idea for Dish.