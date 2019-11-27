‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Dean-Charles Chapman Pushes HBO to Release Alternate Ending

Dean-Charles Chapman addressed the rumors that there is an “alternate ending” to Game of Thrones out there, saying it should be released. Chapman was approached by TMZ reporters on the street in New York City this weekend, where he said any unreleased material should “absolutely” go out to fans.

“Yeah, why not?” Chapman said when asked about the alleged “alternate ending.”

“I mean, I know they’re doing spinoffs as well, so that should be good,” he added.

Chapman played the unfortunate King Tommen Baratheon on Game of Thrones up until Season 6. It was not clear if he knew about the rumored “alternate ending” before he was asked on Saturday. The story started with Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones.

Hivju spoke about the show last week at the British Film Institute in London. He told reporters from Metro News about the ending, but it was unclear whether he was joking.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” he said. “That was mostly for fun, but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

Asked for more details, Hivju said: “I won’t tell you! But it was fun.”

It seems likely that Hivju was referring to some behind-the-scenes featurette, or perhaps an on-set gag that will make it onto the home video release of Season 8. Many fans have gripes about how Game of Thrones ended, but few believed that there was an entirely different finale out there waiting for them.

Chapman has found continued success in the fantasy genre and medieval-style sets. This year, he played Prince Thomas in The King — a role not too different from that of Tommen. The headstrong younger brother of King Henry V was eager for war in the Netflix movie, and ultimately died before he get take the throne.

Chapman was actually the second actor to portray Tommen on Game of Thrones, taking up the role in Season 4 to reflect Tommen’s aging. Before that, the role was played by Callum Wharry, as early in the series Tommen is supposed to be a young, innocent boy to balance his brother, Joffrey.

Chapman got his start on Game of Thrones in Season 3, however, playing Martyn Lannister. He and another distant Lannister cousin were taken prisoner by Robb Stark’s northern army and ultimately killed by the Karstarks as retribution for their losses. The murders were a turning point in the war that arguably led to Stark’s defeat.

Hopefully, Chapman’s next few roles will get him out of the younger brotherly role he has become so closely associated with. He stars in the upcoming WWI drama 1917, which premieres on Christmas day. After that he is in Here Are the Young Men, due out some time in 2020.