New ‘Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen Wax Statue Unveiled, and Twitter Thinks It’s Awful

The National Wax Museum in Dublin, Ireland unveiled a new addition to their collection recently. The piece was meant to be Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, a treat for fans heading into the final season. What the museum didn’t expect is outright mockery.

The figure itself is close to the character on the show and Emilia Clarke, the actress behind the character. But it is just slightly off and enough to give fans some brain wrinkles and plenty of ammunition for jokes.

As The Daily Mail notes, the sculpture was introduced at the museum on Wednesday and almost instantly earned the derision of commenters online. Some were reminded of past sculpture failures like the Lucille Ball statue, Beyonce’s wax figure, and the Christiano Ronaldo statue that looked nothing like their sources of inspiration.

A few fans even said the sculpture looked like other fictional characters before looking like the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones. According to The Daily Mail, one commenter said it looked more like Legalos, the elf archer played by Orlando Bloom in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and another said it was Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter, played Jason Isaacs in the film series.

“Can someone get Khaleesi some Chapstick, please?” one user wrote on Instagram.

Another just noted that the statue looks nothing like the actress, while a third just commented “dracarys” followed by a fire emoji, indicating they’d like to see the statue set on fire.

Laoise Keaveney, the head of marketing for the National Wax Museum, said she was delighted by the sculpture according to The Daily Mail.

“We got it finished in time for Game of Thrones’ final season,” Keaveney said. “We’ve been watching Game of Thrones and seen its success. As it is based in Ireland, we thought it was something we should mark and we’re always aware that there needs to be more women added into the wax museum as well, so we were delighted to pick this character.”

The sculpture took artist PJ Heraghty six months to complete and Keaveney added that it fits that queen is part of their “grand hall of fame.”

Daenerys is the first character from the show to appear in the museum. Other notables to find placement near their Game of Thrones piece is President Donald Trump, Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, and pop legend Tina Turner.