Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Kills That Daenerys and Jon Snow Theory

With only two shortened seasons remaining in HBO‘s Game of Thrones, the ending of the series is closer than any fans are comfortable with. From a glass half full perspective, this does mean we will all finally learn the fates of Westeros and the characters within it.

The most popular theory regarding the end of the series has involved a connection between Daenerys Targeryen and Jon Snow, one which sees the two characters coming together, representing Ice and Fire, seeing as one character has slain White Walkers and the other survived a walk through flames. The theory places the two characters as members of the same family, which doesn’t exactly mean some sort of romance is off limits in the world created by George R.R. Martin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the theory has now been debunked by Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke.

“I think that she has ultimately put aside her own need for a man,” Clarke told Style Magazine. “She is so engaged and wrapped up in leading and being the queen and ruling and fulfilling her birth right that the idea of someone coming in and sharing that title is probably something she’s not comfortable with.”

While Clarke never explicitly states Jon and Daenerys won’t be leading the charge against White Walkers and any threats which follow, she certainly doesn’t seem to be teasing any sort of unity between her character and Kit Harrington’s. If this isn’t enough, the recent hints about Season 7’s plot might help your off-season struggles.

Game of Thrones is set to premiere its seventh and penultimate season on July 16. Compared to the previous 10-season, Game of Thrones‘s final two seasons will be short, with the season seven consisting of seven episodes and season eight consisting of just six episodes.

Game of Thrones’ Season 7 ensemble will include returning stars Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington as well as newcomers Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper.

Click here to check out all of the latest photos from the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

Up Next: New Game of Thrones Set Video Hints At Epic Scenes