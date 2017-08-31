‘Game of Thrones’ Director Confirms Jon and Daenerys Are Definitely Getting Together

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones! Read at your own risk…

After years of wondering if the two biggest characters in Game of Thrones would ever get together, we finally have our answer.

Yes, despite that fact that they’re actually aunt/nephew, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are definitely going to be with one another at some point soon.

Alan Taylor, who directed “Beyond the Wall” confirmed this in an interview with The Daily Beast this week.

“There’s no secret that this is where this is going,” Taylor said. “Readers of the book have known that things were heading towards this destination for a while. Even the characters in this story know it’s heading in this direction. Tyrion is making fun of Dany about what’s brewing. So we knew it’s got to come at some point, and I was glad that I got to be there for a major step forward for them.”

Jon and Dany certainly got closer in the latest episode, although they don’t know that they are actually related. According to Taylor, the romance between the two is only going to continue.

“The fact that Jon’s willing to now bend the knee to her as the next queen is a huge political step,” Taylor added. “The fact that they are starting to fall for each other is huge. It comes down to tiny moments and how they interact with each other. They’re holding hands and there’s this great look where she’s swooning and she steps back from it, but it’s clear that that’s our destination at this point.”

Judging by the title of the season finale – “The Dragon and the Wolf” – it seems as though the unfortunately-incestuous relationship could begin before the season is over.

Photo Credit: HBO