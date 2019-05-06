‘Game of Thrones’: Fate of Daenerys’ Dragons After Battle of Winterfell Confirmed

After a long week of waiting, Game of Thrones revealed this week that Daenerys’ dragons are alive and well after the Battle of Winterfell.

Warning! Spoilers for Game of Thrones lie ahead!

Last week’s episode of Game of Thrones left many characters in precarious situations at the end of the Battle of Winterfell. The dead were defeated, but many of the living had been cornered, injured or worse. Some even disappeared, including Daenerys’ two living dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal.

Rhaegal fell early on in the battle after a mid-air skirmish with the Night King and Viserion, his dead brother. He collapsed into the snow and Jon continued his fight on foot, not looking back at the dragon.

After that, Drogon took a few hits when Daenerys landed to try and help Jon, who was surrounded by wights. The ice zombies climbed on Drogon’s back and stabbed him multiple times, causing him to fly up and shake them off. He left Daenerys behind, and he returned later as she was mourning Jorah Mormont, obviously wounded.

Still, this week the dragons appeared to be more or less okay. Both had wounds from the late-night battle, but they were obviously on the mend, along with the rest of the survivors from the battle.

Eagle-eyed fans knew that the dragons would come out okay this week, as they both showed up in the trailer. Still, there was some debate about how the healing process would go for them as magical creatures. Some fans predicted that Rhaegal would be unable to fly, and would stay in the north with Jon since the two have now bonded on multiple flights.

Some fans even thought that both dragons would be incapacitated, and Daenerys’ army might have to wait out the winter in the north. There were some who expected a time-skip in this episode, allowing humanity to lick its wounds and prepare for the wars to come in the south.

Of course, when Daenerys and her forces march on King’s Landing, the dragons could be in even more danger than they were in at Winterfell. Last season, we saw the Night King take down Viserion with a magically enhanced spear throw, but he didn’t try it this time. In the south, however, Qyburn has been developing massive crossbows that seem capable of at least injuring dragons, as it did to Drogon last season.



Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.