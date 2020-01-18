‘Game of Thrones’ Creators’ Follow-up ‘Confederate’ Officially Dead at HBO

Confederate, the proposed slavery drama from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weis, is officially dead at HBO. According to TV Line, HBO president Casey Bloys officially confirmed to the outlet that the series would not be moving forward. The project was first announced three years ago, and would have been an hour-long, sci-fi drama that is set in an alternate, post-Civil War world wherein “the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.”

The concept was fairly controversial from the beginning, and it seems that not too many social media users are lamenting its death.

“Awww, man. Now we’re not going to get to see the cool ending they carefully thought out,” one person quipped. “I don’t want these two to ever have anything greenlit again,” another user wrote.

Anyone that thinks a revisionist history show about slavery not being abolished is a good idea – please go to a doctor, get medication, don’t go out in public. Says a lot about these guys. Already despise them for ruining the best show of the decade, but that idea was gross. — HerSatanicMajesty🐲👑 (@JaeLynnGOT) January 16, 2020

“I’m sure they’ll do something after Game of Thrones but this does seem like a very fortunate thing for the world to have stopped,” someone else commented.

“They’ve shown they don’t care about story. They’ve shown contempt for their audience. They’ve shown that they cannot handle a big budget show. They’ve shown that they only care about getting money,” one other user added.

Strange subjects. Can’t a producer and some directors do a live action of C.J. Cherry’s The Pride of Chanur? Everyone will love that. Alien kitties, enslavement of a white man, greys controlling everything….etc. it would be a diverse masterpiece. — ƐʎƐƃop (@Dog3Y3) January 16, 2020

However, not everyone is happy about the news, as one person commented, “Shame. I think it would have been an interesting take,” while another user suggested, “They should take it to Netflix if possible.”

“People are so weird. It’s called alternative history,” someone else chimed in, defending the idea, and then referencing Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, which is an alternative view of the world, wherein Germany won WW2. “Like people were ok with watching a show where Nazis win but for some reason we take a confederates win scenario as pure evil. Like they’re not saying it good. They’re just presenting the idea. It probably was a conflict.”

At this time, Benioff and Weis do not appear to have commented on the development.