‘Game of Thrones’: Cersei Was Completely Absent, and Fans Have Words

Game of Thrones has a history of leaving characters out for several episodes before picking up their stories, but with only six episodes in the final seasons, fans have short fuses when it comes to going an hour without a major star. Many took to Twitter to complain Sunday night after Season 8, Episode 2 completely missed Cersei Lannister.

Although Lena Headey‘s villainous Cersei was a topic of discussion in Winterfell, the show did not go to King’s Landing to check in on the current occupant of the Iron Throne. Instead, we saw her brothers Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) reunited.

Cersei previously made it clear she was not going to Winterfell to help the North fight off the Night King and his army of the undead White Walkers, even though she convinced Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) she would help by saying she is pregnant. Instead, she is sitting in King’s Landing, amassing an army of mercenaries.

Cersei has also put out a bounty on Jamie’s head and is annoyed at Tyrion for continuing to work for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). She even provided Ser Bronn (Jerome Flynn) with the same crossbow Tyrion used to kill their father to use to kill Tyrion and Jamie.

In this week’s episode, Cersei’s story took a break while Danys told Tyrion she has started to question his usefulness after Cersei betrayed them. Jamie also told Tyrion that Cersei is really pregnant.

Scroll on to see how fans reacted to Cersei missing in action. Hopefully she will be back in action next week when Game of Thrones returns on HBO at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

Loving the Bonding, but Where’s Cersei?

This fan loved the bonding seen in the episode, but really missed Cersei.

Loving all of this bonding but low-key missing Cersei. And why Sam outchea playing Game of Swords??? #GamesOfThrones — Solange’s Webcam (@chapmanmami) April 22, 2019

Missing the Fun

One fan noticed that Cersei was missing all the fun.

Missing the Evil

This fan really missed the evil Cersei Sunday night.

Now where Cersei ol evil ass. I been missing sus — Travis fan Scott (@AlexxDaKid_) April 22, 2019

Missing a Favorite Character

This fan was not happy about going a week without catching up with her favorite character.

Cersei not gon be in this episode? Where’s my favorite bitch? #GameofThrones #demthrones — Layla (@thestarra_) April 22, 2019

Crying Over Missing Cersei

One fan was so sad, she shared a meme with tears.

Cersei is Just Avoiding Death

One fan thought Cersei was smart for not going up against the undead White Walkers.

While Kahlessi nem dumb ass fighting dead people, y’all see my girl Cersei is somewhere hiding. Cersei doesn’t have to sit there and wait to die pic.twitter.com/tO9FMJ66B0 — Blanco Shabazz (@WhyYouPetty) April 22, 2019

Psyche!

Another fan is sure Cersei will not give up the Iron Throne just because Jon Snow might be the rightful heir to it.

Jon tells Daenerys he’s a Targaryen. Cersei out there : #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3FqLLO0cZv — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) April 22, 2019

“If only Cersei marched up…”

“If only Cersei marched up North with all that wildfire that was once under the…nvm,” one fan wrote.