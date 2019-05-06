‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Answer Hilariously Ridiculous Questions During Jimmy Kimmel Live Hotline

The Game of Thrones cast hilariously answered ridiculous fan questions during a Jimmy Kimmel Live hotline sketch.

Warning! Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3 lie ahead!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The faux-commercial was featured in a recent episode of the late night talk show. During it, stars from the show answered calls for, “Game of Phones.”

One caller expressed doubts about Arya’s skills as an assassin, saying, “You expect me to believe a 90-pound girl can defeat an army of White Walkers?” Actress Maisie Williams took the calls and grew enraged at the questions, then put the caller on her “kill list.”

Someone else needed help finding their keys, and Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead Wright obliges with his Three-Eyed raven powers, while another caller asked Liam Cunningham — who plays Ser Davos — “What does Kit Harington smell like?” Notably, this is not the first time the cast has done this, as the did the same sketch with different stars last month as well.

Certainly, if there is one thing that should not be questioned, it’s Arya’s ability to vanquish her enemies, as proven in Episode 3 when she slew the Night King.

The kill came as a huge surprise, and even Williams herself was not expecting Arya’s story to go in that direction.

During an interview following the big moment, Williams said that when she read the scene in the script she thought it was “so unbelievably exciting,” but was nervous about how fans would feel about it.

“I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them,” she confessed.

“It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool,” Williams added. “And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’ “

Following an important scene with Melisandre (played by actress Carice van Houten), Williams said that she realized having Arya be the one to kill the Night King was a smart move.

“I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past six seasons — four if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” she said. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’ “

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.