‘Game of Thrones’: Bronn Is Missing From Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8 revealed a lot of what is coming up, and a lot of what may not be, as major characters like Bronn were missing.

Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) was completely absent from the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 8, which came out on Tuesday. The sellsword-turned-knight has become a major player in the lives of both Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage). To many fan theorists, Bronn sitting out the trailer could be bad news for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 7 was a busy time for Bronn. The swarthy swordsman saved Jaime’s life yet again, this time from dragon fire. After that, he used a massive crossbow to deal more damage to a dragon than anyone in the show has managed to do so far, except for the Night King himself.

We last saw Bronn in the parley between Cersei (Lena Heady), Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). There, Bronn reunited with his old friends and showed that he can still be friendly with them. However, he assured them that they did not have to worry about him, as he is “looking after” himself.

Tyrion even reiterated his old offer from early on in the show, promising Bronn that he would double anyone’s offer to keep him employed. Bronn seemed to imply that he would be siding with Cersei. Tyrion, who had warned Bronn many times about the dangers in a political spider web like King’s Landing can have, looked saddened by this.

All of this makes things seem pretty bleak for Bronn in Season 8. As the trailer showed, his best friend and supporter, Jaime, rode off alone to the north to help battle the White Walkers. This likely leaves Bronn in control of Cersei’s remaining military forces, though the queen’s lack of trust in him will make that tenuous. Bronn has few friends left in the south, and his absence in the trailer could spell bad news for his tenure there.

Of course, any number of things could have been left out of the two-minute trailer. For all we know, Bronn could also ride north just behind Jaime and catch up with him in the first episode. There is no telling what the show will throw at fans in its final season. Director David Nutter even stated in a recent Reddit AMA that the plot twists coming up put the infamous Red Wedding from Season 3 to shame.

“As far as Season [8] compared to the Red Wedding I just have to tell you — hang onto your seat cause it’s going to be special,” he said.



Game of Thrones returns on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.