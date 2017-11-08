5 ‘Game of Thrones’ Deleted Scenes That Should Have Aired

The seventh season of Game of Thrones may be over, but there is still some unseen footage fans can watch until the eighth season airs in 2019.

Fans of the HBO series will be shocked to find that some of these scenes were actually removed from the show before it aired.



Some of the following moments are intriguing and many are essential to the series’ story arch.

You can watch five of the most important deleted scenes from the series below.

Littlefinger and Varys – Season 2

This was a foreshadow moment that should have stayed in the show. Following season seven’s shocking death of Littlefinger, Varys’ deleted curse-talk is much more relevant.

In the short scene, Littlefinger boasts about his allies, at the same time belittling Varys’ friends. This scene comes back to bite him and later shows Varys’ has better taste in friends.

Tywin and Pycelle – Season 3

This scene between Tywin and Pycelle was a brilliant moment for both characters. It was an opportunity for Tywin to showcase his incredible intelligence, while Pycelle also demonstrated his.

This brief scene also reveals that Pycelle is somewhat responsible for the Lannisters’ current power position.

GOT showrunners may have felt the casual fishing seen was too distracting for the audience, or showed too much of Pycelle’s deception.

Shae and Bronn – Season 4

This scene could have given fans more details as to why Shae testified against Tyrion in his season five trial.

The clip shows essential character motivation and would have displayed her emotional state at the time of the trial. Shae’s character’s role was messed with quite a few times during the series, she started off strong but grew more inconsistent as the show went on.

Ser Alliser and Tormund – Season 5

This deleted scene foreshadows Jon Snow‘s fate and shows Tormund’s involvement in Snow’s murder.

Tormund pointed out that Northern grump Ser Alliser Thorne had no power over the Wildings at Castle Black because of Snow and Targaryen.

This specific conversation could have inspired Ser Alliser to kill Snow, which makes us questions why it was cut out.

Lady Olenna and Mace Tyrell – Season 5

This scene showcased the best of Lady Olenna, including her wit and scheming skills.

The conversation itself was intriguing, but something else that happened outside of the carriage should have been added to the show as well. In the final shot, Sparrows lined the streets of King’s Landing, adding significantly to the general atmosphere of threat.

Despite the fact that the final season of the hit HBO series is only six episodes in length, new reports suggest that it could be 2019 before Game of Thrones returns.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the eighth season isn’t slated to begin until October, and could run as late as August of next year. With walking dead men and dueling dragons, the post-production team will need plenty of time to get the episodes finished up.

If production does go into next August, the return would likely be pushed back into 2019, making a 16-month gap between the final two installments.



