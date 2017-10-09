Gal Gadot Rips Into Kendall Jenner for Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody of ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians’

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and starred in what social media deemed one of the most hilarious parodies of the night.

Ripping on E!’s reality TV programming, Gadot had the chance to play Kendall Jenner in a sketch that seems all too real.

Debuting her best Jenner impression in two of the sketch’s three Keeping up With the Kardashians spin-offs, Kendall’s Model House and Kendall’s World, the fictional spin-offs are all too real for audiences.

In Kendall’s Model House, Gadot’s Jenner shares a home with Gigi and Bella Hadid and the three “complain around a huge bowl of fruit,” as the voice-over states.

However, Kendall’s World features more of an existential premise, where Jenner gets lost in her own house. The narrator suggests she’s lost only because “she’s only there two weeks out of the year.” Gadot fits into the role so comfortably as she roams and crawls around the house that feels a lot like a solo Big Brother reality show.

SNL also rips into Kanye West with a spin-off parody called, Where’s Kanye that centers around West’s attempts to avoid cameras with the narrator asking, “Is he hanging back because he’s shy or doesn’t want to be associated with show?”

The show also poked fun at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Down Home With Blake & Gwen, featuring the two lovebirds singing “I love you” to each other in their signature voices.