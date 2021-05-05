FX Just Canceled Another Show

✖

FX is saying goodbye to another beloved series. In mid-April, the network announced that Australian drama Mr Inbetween will end with its upcoming third season, which is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, May 25. At this time, it is unclear why the series is coming to an end, as FX did not release a statement. The news was first confirmed by Deadline, and FX has since released a trailer teasing Season 3.

Initially premiering in September 2018, Mr Inbetween is based on series star Scott Ryan's 2005 cult film The Magician and follows Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend who is paid to "take care of people" for a living. The series is created by, written, and stars Ryan, with Nash Edgerton directing. The series also stars Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims, and Emily Barclay.

"In season three of Mr Inbetween, Ray's world has contracted. Family life looks a little different as he quietly mourns the loss of Bruce, while figuring out how to care for his aging father, Bill. As Brittany grows into a young woman, she draws further away from Ray and comes closer to discovering the truth about who he really is," the official Season 3 synopsis reads. "Things seem good with Gary and Dave, however since severing ties with former boss and confidant Freddy, Ray is working freelance and feeling a sense of isolation. With business booming, a new connection with criminal kingpin Rafael intensifies Ray’s struggle and when sparks fly with new colleague Zoe, an unexpected tragedy makes Ray question both his career trajectory and his ethics."

Throughout its first two seasons on the network, Mr Inbetween, which films in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Pariah Productions in association with FX Productions, has not only been a fan favorite, but has also received praise from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 98% average audience score and a 95% fresh Tomatometer rating from critics. The most recent season, Season 2, has a 100% fresh Tomatometer rating, with Simon Miraudo writing for Student Edge that "there was plainly nothing better on TV in 2019."

Mr Inbetween Season 3, the final season, is set to premiere on FX on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET, when the series will air two new episodes. After that, one new episode will air weekly. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on FX on Hulu, and you can sign up for a Hulu with Live TV subscription by clicking here.

