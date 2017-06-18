Stranger Things Action Figures Unveiled By Funko

Stranger Things completely changed the media landscape when it debuted on Netflix last year. And of course, no pop culture phenomenon is complete without merchandise.

The vinyl collectible company Funko has certainly helped with that, already releasing several series of their Pop! figures – as well as Pop! keychains – inspired by the show’s characters.

And now, fans can collect their favorite characters from Stranger Things in another Funko line – one that perfectly suits the show’s retro style.

Funko recently unveiled the first look at their Stranger Things Action Figure line, which you can check out in the gallery below. The figures will be available in three-packs, with one including Eleven, Lucas, and Mike, while the other features Will, Dustin, and a Demogorgon.

Each individual figure stands at 3 and 3/4 inches, and is fully poseable. The Action Figure line is still relatively new for Funko, but is quickly becoming populated with collectibles for fans of everything from Suicide Squad, Rick & Morty, and Twin Peaks.

The Stranger Things three-packs will reportedly hit store shelves in August of this year. However, they aren’t the only new Stranger Things collectibles that fans can score this summer. Funko recently revealed two new Pop! figures inspired by the show, which will be released as part of this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

Stranger Things 2 — which consists of 9 episodes — will arrive this Halloween.