‘Fuller House’ Drops Lori Loughlin After College Admissions Bribery Arrest

Fuller House has officially dropped Lori Loughlin after her arrest in connection to a college admissions bribery scandal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Warner Horizon Television — which produces Fuller House — have declined to comment on the report, but sources claim that Loughlin will not return to the show.

The series previously announced that the next season will be it’s last, and THR notes that production has not yet begun on the show but adds that a source stated the production is not projected to be impacted by Loughlin’s arrest.

Loughlin and her husband — fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli — were both arrested in connection to the admissions scandal, as was actress Felicity Huffman.

Per legal documents, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Following the news of Loughlin’s arrest, the Hallmark Channel also severed ties with the actress.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” Hallmark parent Crown Media said in a statement. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production.”

Regarding Huffman and her husband — Shameless star William H. Macy — they “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Macy was not charged with a crime in the scandal, however, seemingly due to the lack of physical evidence implicating him in the case of the couple’s oldest child. He his alleged to have been aware of what was taking place, though, and reportedly even took part in conversations related to falsifying SAT scores.