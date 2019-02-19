TV Shows

‘Friends From College’ Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons

It’s been announce that Friends From College, a Netflix dramady starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders, has been canceled after two seasons.

The shows cancellation was announced by series creator Nicholas Stoller, who took to Twitter to share the news.

Friends from College will not be returning for a third season. Thanks to everyone who watched it. Happy Presidents’ Day!” Stoller wrote.

Many of the show’s fans have since commented on the news, with the overwhelming majority of them lamenting the cancellation.

Huge bummer. We haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. What happens to Lisa and Ethan?!?” one fan commented.

“What can I do to get my own personal season 3? pls tell me what u meant to happen at the end, I love this show so much ugh i’m so sad,” someone else tweeted.

“That’s a bummer, but I’m incredibly grateful that the show got a second season to keep telling the story for a little while longer. Thank you for all the hard work that y’all put into it,” another fan wrote.

In addition Key and Smulders, Friends from College also starred Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae Suh Park, Billy Eichner, and Greg Germann.

“The series irreverently depicts the tragicomic misadventures of a close-knit group of Harvard alumni in their 40s as they navigate their ambitious yet clumsy and romantically intertwined lives in New York City,” a desription of the series reads.

Season 1 of Friends from College debuted on July 14, 2017, and Season 2 premiered on Jan. 11 2019. Both are still currently streaming on Netflix.

There is no word at this time on if the show may be picked up by another network or streaming service.

