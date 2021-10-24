‘Friends’ Fans Mourn John Michael Tyler After His Death at 59

Friends fans are in mourning Sunday following the death of James Michael Tyler on Sunday. Tyler was beloved for playing Gunther, the manager at the Central Perk coffee shop where the gang gathered in nearly every episode. The actor died following a long battle with stage 4 prostate cancer. He was 59.

Tyler died peacefully in his Los Angeles home, his longtime friend and manager Toni Benson told Variety. “Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband,” Tyler’s family said in a statement released by Benson. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life.” Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Mississippi-born Tyler was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in September 2018, but he did not come forward with his diagnosis until a June during a Today Show interview. He then campaigned to raise awareness of prostate cancer and urged individuals to get a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) test as early as 40. In July, he also performed Stephan Kalinich’s “If You Know” for a video to promote the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

‘We’ll miss you’

https://twitter.com/nocontextbuffay/status/1452397125187215361?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After Tyler was diagnosed, he said his doctors were initially optimistic until the cancer spread to other parts of his body, leaving his lower body paralyzed. “There are other options available to men if they catch it before me,” Tyler told Today. “Next time you go in for just a basic exam or your yearly checkup, please ask your doctor for a PSA test. It’s easily detectable… If it spreads beyond the prostate to the bones, which is most prevalent in my form, it can be a lot more difficult to deal with.”

‘You were the best!’

https://twitter.com/Miarcury/status/1452401137462751235?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

When HBO Max released its Friends reunion special earlier this year, fans were surprised that Tyler did not appear in the studio with the main cast. Instead, he only appeared through Zoom. During his Today appearance, he said he didn’t want to “bring a downer” to the special by revealing his cancer diagnosis. “It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of that physically and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t wanna bring a downer on it, you know?” he said. Scroll on to see how Friends fans are paying tribute to Tyler.

‘Such a kind, kind soul’

https://twitter.com/bigmacher/status/1452401312965046277?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Not Gunther. Anyone but Gunther.such a kind, kind soul. So grateful to have met him. What an honor. Rest In Peace, James Michael Tyler,” one fan wrote.

‘A living legend who will always remain with everyone’

https://twitter.com/FriendsTV/status/1452397247245651974?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“RIP James Michael Taylor. A living legend who will always remain with everyone from now until forever,” one fan tweeted.

‘You will be missed’

https://twitter.com/dmechelle91/status/1452400638889975813?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“RIP James Michael Tyler. you were the best Gunther. You will be missed,” another fan tweeted.

‘He was always a delight’

https://twitter.com/amusic20/status/1452402675346255876?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Sad news. R.I.P Gunther!!Condolences to his family and friends also condolences to the FRIENDS cast as they’ve lost one of their own,” another fan wrote.