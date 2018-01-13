Friday’s TV Ratings: ‘MacGyver’ Hits Season High

CBS dominated the Friday night schedule, thanks to strong viewership for MacGyver, which hit a new season high.

MacGyver drew 8.09 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating, according to TV By The Numbers. The CBS reboot is now in its second season and stars Lucas Till as a young Angus MacGyver, with CSI veteran George Eads as Jack Dalton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hawaii Five-0 was down two-tenths in the ratings, earning a 1.0 18-49 demo rating as well. However, it had 9.26 million viewers overall.

CBS’ night ended with Blue Bloods. While it also got a 1.0 demo rating, the show was the most-watched of the night, drawing 10.02 million viewers.

ABC started its night with Child Support, a new game show hosted by Fred Savage and executive produced by Ricky Gervais. The show’s second episode attracted 4.12 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD took a small dip to 2.29 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating. 20/20 had 3.26 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating.

Fox had a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen, which was the barely the top-rated show of the night. It had a 1.1 rating, and 3.56 million viewers overall. A repeat of 9-1-1 had 2.25 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

NBC’s Blindspot had 3.57 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. Taken started its second season with just 2.76 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating. The show’s freshman season aired Mondays after The Voice and averaged 5.1 million viewers, notes TVLine.

Taken underwent a major overhaul after its first season, with Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals, the only two regular stars remaining for the new season. Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Joe Pablo Cantilo and James Landry Herbert all left the show. Greg Plageman (Person of Interest) was hired as the new showrunner.

Taken is based on the Liam Neeson-starring movie franchise, with Standen playing Neeson’s Bryan Mills role.

NBC ended the night with a new Dateline, which earned a 0.8 18-49 rating and 4.25 million viewers.

The CW aired a new episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which only had 700,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating. It was followed by a repeat of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, which had 960,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Guy D’Alema/CBS