Friday's TV Ratings: Steady 'Hell’s Kitchen' Leads

With CBS dramas showing encores, Fox and Gordon Ramsay's Hells Kitchen got the big primetime win Friday night.

According to Deadline, an even Hell's Kitchen took the top spot among adults 18-49 with a 0.9 in the demo and 4 million viewers.

That victory pushed Fox, who played a repeat of newbie The Resident at 9 p.m. to a 0.4 in the demo, to an overall demo for the night of 0.7 and 3 million viewers.

That's down a tenth for the Murdoch-owned network from last week and a drop of 30 percent for CBS from its original programming line-up of January 19. In terms of viewership, even showing encores made a difference like with CBS, that topped the night with 5.70 million tuning in as 6.90 million viewers watched a repeat Blue Bloods, making it the most watched show of Friday's primetime.

On The CW, Jane The Virgin aired its first new episode since Dec. 8 with a 33 percent dip in the demo, the episode chonicled the direct aftermath of Petra's (Yael Groblas) twin sister's death as well as the moments after Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) dramatic kiss. The episode also explored the benefits of therapy, as well as the the cost and benefits of lying.

Pulling the same demo result as Jane, lead-in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2), which followed Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) trying to take Whitefeather lawfirm back from the hands of her now ex-boyfriend Nathaniel (Scoot Michael Foster), was exactly the same as last week and as it has been most of this season.

NBC's Blindspot (0.6/3), which saw the dramatic journey of reuniting Jane Doe (Jamie Alexander) with her long-lost daughter Avery, was down a tenth from last week but saw its viewership go up 5 percent to 3.74 million, the best the drama has done since the 4.13 million who watched its Season 3 debut on October 27.

Also on at 8 p.m., ABC's Child Support (0.7/3) lead a night that saw the bulk of the network's shows, with Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6/3), even with last week among the 18-49. That evenness ended at the end of Friday as 20/20 (0.6/3) took a 25 percent drop from its January 19 broadcast.

The rest of NBC's Friday saw Taken (0.5/2) and Dateline (0.7/3) coming in exactly the same as last week.