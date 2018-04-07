Friday TV Ratings: CBS Leads With ‘Blue Bloods’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’

Friday was another win in the ratings for CBS, thanks to Blue Bloods, Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver. Hawaii Five-0 was even the top-rated show of the night.

Starting over at the eye network, MacGyver was even with last week’s episode, notching a 0.8 18-49 rating and 6.71 million viewers, reports TV By The Numbers. Hawaii Five-0 was down from last week, but its 0.9 18-49 rating was the best for any new network show. It had 7.90 million viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue Bloods remained the most-watched show of the night, earning eyeballs from 8.7 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating, which was down a tenth from last week.

This week’s Blue Bloods episode featured plenty of Reagan family drama. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) solved a cold case, even though he clashed with his sister (Bridget Moynahan). Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) ran into trouble with New York’s mayor after she failed to stand up for the police after one of their own was shot during a chase with a suspect.

Jamie’s (Will Estes) partner Eddie (Vanessa Ray) was also shot during the chase, but thankfully survived. Their will-they, won’t-they romance took a hit when Eddie’s new boyfriend showed up.

Overall, CBS had 7.77 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating. leaving the other networks in the dust.

The only show of the night to come close to anything on CBS was FOX‘s Masterchef Junior, which had a 0.8 18-49 rating, the same as last week. However, it only had 3.52 million viewers. A repeat of The Resident had 1.70 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the key demo. Fox’s two primetime hours averaged 2.61 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating.

Over at ABC, Once Upon a Time had 2.25 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also got a 0.5, with 2.04 million viewers. 20/20 finished the night with 2.37 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. ABC’s overall average was 2.22 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.

NBC saw Taken go up a bit to 3.03 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating. A two-hour Dateline episode had 4.68 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. The peacock averaged 4.13 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating for the night.

The CW barely registered, with 740,000 viewers tuning in to Dynasty and 560,000 watching Jane The Virgin. Both shows had a 0.2 18-49 rating, and the network average was 650,000 viewers. Despite the low ratings for both shows, they have already been renewed.

Photo credit: CBS