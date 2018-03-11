‘Blue Bloods,’ Other CBS Dramas Trounce Competition in Friday’s TV Ratings

CBS and Blue Bloods, continues to dominate the television ratings game on Fridays, as other networks saw their shows lag.

The CBS police drama’s new episode, which dealt with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) investigating the murder of a man with a double life and two families — ticked up in the demo with a 1.0, and was the most-watched show of the night with 9.3 million viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TVLine, MacGyver also ticked up with 6.9 million viewers and a 0.9 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Hawaii Five-0 held onto last week’s series low numbers with 8 million viewers and a 0.9.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time, which told the story of The Princess and The Frog‘s Princess Tiana and Dr. Facilier, ticked up from last week’s lows with 2.4 million viewers and 0.5 in the demo. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s 100th episode also ticked up with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.6.

On NBC, Blindspot‘s Patterson-centric episode saw FBI investigator Patterson (Ashley Johnson) suffering life-threatening injuries after, in the midst of attempting to crack one of Jane Doe’s (Jaime Alexander) tattoos, one of the machines in the lab to explode and send her on a Groundhog Day-like loop. The episode ticked down with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo. Taken held steady with 2.6 million and a 0.5

The CW’s Dynasty debuted on its new night and time with 660,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, on par with both its final Wednesday airing (650K and a 0.2) and its freshman average (730K/0.2), which drawing a few more eyeballs than its series low (560K/0.2).

Leading out of that, Jane The Virgin, which saw Jane (Gina Rodriguez) fighting her inner critic, held onto last week’s series lows with with 600,000 viewers and a 0.2.

On Fox, Masterchef Junior was even with last week’s 0.9 and 3.4 million viewers.

According to TV by the Numbers, CBS won the night with 8.06 million viewers and a 0.9 in the rating on Average. Fox came in second with 2.65 million viewers and a 0.7. ABC landed in third with 2.7 and a 0.6. and NBC landed in fourth with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5.

The CW, not a member of the Big 4, landed in fifth on average with 630,000 viewers and a 0.2 in the demo.