'Frasier' Reboot on Paramount+: What We Know

It has been reported that Frasier fans may finally be getting the series reboot they've been hoping for, with Paramount+ said to be in talks to pick up the sequel series. On Monday, TV Line reported the big news, but noted that a Paramount+ rep did not respond to a request for comment on the story. The outlet also stated that CBS TV Studios spokesperson declined to comment. If the news is true, it would be a big deal for fans of the iconic '90s series, as seeing where all the characters are at now in their lives could be very interesting. A revival of the show has been in the works now for a few years, but the report of Paramount+ potentially picking it up is the closest it has come to being a reality. Scroll down to read more about the revival and how you can watch it if it does ultimately land at Paramount+.

History of Frasier Frasier first aired in 1993 as a spinoff of the classic sitcom Cheers. It aired 264 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, eventually airing its series finale in 2004. In addition to Grammer, the show also starred David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin. Frasier also featured late actor John Mahoney.

Death of John Mahoney John Mahoney passed away in 2018. He was 77 years old at the time of his death. The legendary actor suffered from brain disease and lung cancer, among other ailments.

Revival Rumblings News of a Frasier revival first emerged shortly after Mahoney's death. It was reported that Grammer meeting with writers who were pitching him concepts for where the characters would be now. During an interview on the TODAY show in August 2018, Grammer confessed that the rumblings were true, saying he had been "talking to some writers about it."

Comparisons Grammer then eluded to the direction a Frasier revival would go, saying, "We've listened to a couple of takes. We have a couple of ideas that might work out. I don't want to go back to the apartment and pretend I never left Seattle." He then made a comparison to another '90s sitcom revival, stating "Hats off to Will & Grace... But I don't want to do that. So, we'll see."

Original Cast Returning Grammer later spoke with Vulture, and indirectly confirmed that the majority of the show's original cast would return for the revival, but he also implied that there will be new cast members as well. "Certainly, I think everyone that was on the show should be on this show, and then go from there," he said. "I know that some people have written things that are different than that, but they got a lot of it wrong.

2019 Update In 2019, Grammer sat down for an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, and shared a hopeful timeline for when he thought the revival would debut. "We're sort of on standby a little bit," he said. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we're circling." "Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there's still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier's world is I think definitely going to come," Grammer continued, then adding that they hoped to have it out by "late summer" 2020. "It's ready to go," he said. "We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants us money for it."