Fran Drescher Teases ‘Nanny’ Revival

Fran Drescher teased a possible revival to her beloved series, The Nanny, as she remembered the show’s lasting popularity on the 25th anniversary of its premiere.

The former star and co-creator of the sitcom, who previously said she would be open to revisiting the 1990s series, spoke on how happy she is fans still remember The nanny fondly after all these years.

“People really love that show,” Drescher told Entertainment Tonight at Revolution, Broadway Sings for Pride’s Annual Charity Concert, in New York City on Monday. “It’s unreal.”

The actress reflected on her favorite memories from working on the show, which ran for six seasons from 1993 to 1999, recalling how the show gave the opportunity to explore and follow her life’s passions.

“It was a turning point for me in my career without question,” Drescher said, adding how the exposure and fame gave her the “ability to leverage celebrity for the greater good and [for] the things that I’m passionate about.”

With so many beloved series from decades past being brought back for new episodes, Drescher said discussions are taking place for a potential revival of The Nanny.

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said, referring to ex-husband and collaborator, Peter Marc Jacob, who co-created the sitcom with her. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

If a revival were to be greenlit, Drescher shared, her character would have gotten much more involved in social issues.

“She would’ve maybe gotten involved in more things [that] Fran Drescher is involved with,” she said. “All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties, that’s what I think Fran would be doing now– opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good.”

The original series was loosely based on Drescher’s personal life and her experience growing up in Queens, New York. It followed Fran Fine, a nanny to the three children of millionaire British Broadways producer Maxwell Sheffield.

The series ended with Fran and Maxwell getting married and having kids of their own, but Drescher said a revival couldn’t be a continuation of the same storylines.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can’t just pick up where we left off,” she said. “But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”

With hit series Roseanne suddenly canceled after controversy revolving its star, TV fans have suggested bringing back The Nanny as the perfect replacement.

Drescher addressed those suggestions, “I’m not mad at that suggestion.”

“I mean, I’m waiting to get the call,” she added.

A potential Nanny reboot would join other favorite sitcoms to be rebooted recently, including Will & Grace on NBC, the upcoming Murphy Brown revival on CBS and the since-canceled Roseanne.