Fox News Personality Off the Air Due to ‘Health Issues’

Fox News personality Janice Dean is taking a break from work to “rest” and “heal” from unspecified “health issues.”

The FOX News Senior Meteorologist and FOX Weather contributor, 55, took to social media on Wednesday to share the news of her hiatus, writing, “I wanted to let you all know that I’m taking a break from work (and social media) for a bit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m ok, but I’ve had some health issues that require rest and time to heal,” she continued. “My bosses at Fox have been kind and understanding, and I feel blessed to be able to take a break to be with my family.”

Dean called a recent trip to Rome with husband Sean Newman was “a good place to start healing spiritually,” noting that her goal now is “to get back to feeling healthy and strong.”

The meteorologist concluded, “I’ve always been up front and honest about my life, and I felt I owed you an explanation of my absence. But, I will be back. Grateful to you all for the kind words.”

Dean later followed up with a comment on Facebook, writing in a message to her followers, “Reading all your comments and I am so grateful for the incredible kindness and support. You guys made me cry! (A good cry!) I promise to get lots of rest and take good care of myself. I appreciate all these beautiful words. Xo”

Dean has not specified what health issues are prompting her hiatus, but has been open about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005. Multiple sclerosis is a disease that “causes breakdown of the protective covering of nerves,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and “can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking, vision changes and other symptoms.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 14: Janice Dean gives a weather forecast during ‘Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series’ at Fox News Channel Studios on June 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Dean was 35 when she was diagnosed, and has undergone IV infusion treatments every six months to minimize MS flare-ups.

“I could wake up one day and not be able to walk,” the TV personality told PEOPLE in 2024. “That’s just the craziness of this disease. So every day that I’m able to get up and walk is something I’m truly grateful for.”