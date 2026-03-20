Fox News Anchor Missing From Morning Show

Despite recent reports that he is planning to leave Fox News, anchor Bill Hemmer offered an understandable explanation for his absence from his morning show, America’s Newsroom, earlier this month.

In a March 6 post on Instagram, Hemmer revealed he was mourning the loss of his mother, Georganne Hemmer, who passed away on March 4. She was 86 years old.

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The post featured a photo of Hemmer and his mother.

“I will forever miss this beautiful smile,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “My Mom was clever, fun, funny, always guided by her faith. And she lived it, too. Her two priorities were God and family: five kids, 11 grandkids, 8 great-grandchildren (and still counting). Georganne Mary Hemmer is reunited for eternity with my Dad, the love of her life. If anyone’s in heaven, they are.”

He then added, “Rest forever in gentle peace, Ma. I love you. ♥️”

Hemmer then offered some advice to his followers. “If your parents are still in reach, don’t hesitate. They can’t wait to hear from you.”

Hemmer’s co-anchor, Dana Perino, offered her condolences. “And how wonderful is it that you have her smile,” she wrote. “We are with you in this time of grief and will be here on the other side.”

A little over a week after he made the post, Hemmer returned to the network.

“It’s good to be back,” he shared in an Instagram reel. “Thank you for your grace, and everybody at home for sharing that with my family and me.”