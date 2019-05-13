Fox Reveals Full 2020 Fall TV Schedule

Fox’s fall TV schedule is here, revealing what the 2019-2020 season will look like for the network.

Fox has finalized its cancellations, renewals and new series orders, providing a complete look at its schedule in the fall. A few big changes are coming at the network, with old favorites moving to new time slots and new shows taking over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox has had a few big hits in the unscripted categories recently, and it is moving to capitalize on them. Unfortunately, that means that some narrative shows have suffered, including those that were canceled. In addition, the network has an increased focus on sporting events, which are not as safe a bet as they used to be in general.

In fairness, scripted shows have given Fox some trouble as of late. The network was undoubtedly upset over the drama surrounding Empire, and this year Lethal Weapon became more trouble than it was worth. Where other networks have longstanding hits getting renewed, most of Fox’s programming is on the younger side, with Empire being the longest-running show returning this fall for its sixth season.

There is plenty to see on Fox this fall, and even more after the mid-season break in the spring of 2020. Here is a look at the network’s schedule for later this year.

Empire

After an explosive scandal centering around one of Empire‘s stars this spring, the show will be back in the fall for one last season. However, the show will shift from its Wednesday night time slot to Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Hopefully the relocation will serve the show well, as many fans feel it is getting punished for the bad press earlier this year.

The Masked Singer

Fox is leaning hard into its beloved new singing competition show The Masked Singer, with another full season coming this fall. It will air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. In the spring, Fox will roll right into a third season starting immediately after the Super Bowl.

WWE’s Smackdown Live

Fox is putting WWE’s Smackdown Live front and center on Fridays, taking over the time slot previously filled by Last Man Standing. The wrestling show is the only thing scheduled for Fridays on Fox, and it is likely capable of carrying the night.

Prodigal Son

In terms of new programming, Fox is betting a lot on the new cop drama Prodigal Son. The show will air on Monday nights at 9 p.m., with a favorable lead-in from 9-1-1. The show has been billed as a psychological thriller centering around the lives and work of police.

Held Until Midseason

A few of Fox’s biggest shows will actually not be airing this fall, as the network is holding them for mid-season premieres. They are listed below:



The Orville



MasterChef



Last Man Standing



9-1-1: Lonestar



Filthy Rich



Deputy



Next



Outmatched



Ultimate Tag



Duncanville



The Great North

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Finally, here is a day-by-day breakdown of what Fox’s fall lineup will look like each week.

On Mondays, the network will come out strong with 9-1-1 at 8 p.m. and Prodigal Son at 9 p.m. ET.

On Tuesdays, The Resident will air in a new time slot at 8 p.m., followed by Empire at its new time at 9 p.m. ET.

On Wednesdays, The Masked Singer will take over the 8 p.m. slot, and the new family drama Not Just Me will go next at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursdays-Fridays

Thursday nights on Fox will be given over entirely to Football this fall with Thursday Night Football at 8 p.m. ET. There has been some debate about NFL broadcasts falling in ratings in recent years, but Fox is confident enough to bet a full night on them.

Meanwhile, as listed above Friday nights go to WWE’s Smackdown Live starting at 8 p.m. ET. For fans of sports and wrestling, Fox will be opening the floodgates this fall.

Weekends

Saturday nights, too, will be football nights on Fox this fall. College Football airs at 8 p.m. ET on the network.

Finally, on Sunday’s some of Fox’s more recognizable broadcasts take over. The Simpsons kick things off at 8 p.m., launching a new season just as all of the previous episodes will become available through the Disney+ streaming app.

After that there is Bless the Harts at 8:30 p.m., followed by Bob’s Burgers at 9 p.m. Family Guy will close out the night at 9:30 p.m. ET. The latter two are both in new time slots this fall.

Canceled

If your favorite show is not listed above, sadly, it may be among Fox’s cancellations this year. The network left some fan favorite on the cutting room floor, whether they ended naturally or were canceled altogether. They are listed below:



The Cool Kids



The Gifted



Gotham



Lethal Weapon



The Passage



Proven Innocent



Rel



Star