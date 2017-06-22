FOX Unveils Fall TV Premiere Dates

The TV networks are gearing up for a massive slate of fall programming, and Fox has finally set premiere dates for all of its new and returning shows.

The regular schedule for the fall was released by Fox a while back, and it saw a few significant moves. Gotham shifted to Thursday nights, The Gifted took its place on Mondays, The Exorcist appeared on Friday, along with a few other surprises.

In addition to the scheduling changes, Fox slid all of its new shows into the time-slots. The Orville, The Gifted, and Ghosted are the three new series that will debut in the fall. Any other show ordered by the network will be appearing sometime in the midseason.

Take a look below at the Fox’s full Fall TV schedule, and start setting your DVR!

Sunday, Sept. 10

8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 1)

Sunday, Sept. 17

8 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Special Series Premiere, Part 2)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. — LETHAL WEAPON

9 p.m. — THE MICK

9:30 — BROOKLYN NINE-NINE

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — EMPIRE

9 p.m. — STAR

Thursday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. — GOTHAM

9 p.m. — THE ORVILLE (Time Period Premiere)

Friday, Sept. 29

8 p.m. — HELL’S KITCHEN

9 p.m. — THE EXORCIST

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:30 p.m. — BOB’S BURGERS

8 p.m.— THE SIMPSONS

8:30 p.m. — GHOSTED (Series Premiere)

9 p.m. — FAMILY GUY

9:30 p.m. — THE LAST MAN ON EARTH

Monday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. — LUCIFER

9 p.m. — THE GIFTED (Series Premiere)

