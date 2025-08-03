Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Hospitalized

Jessie J is back in the hospital. The “Domino” singer has battled a number of health complications in recent years, which she’s shared with fans on social media.

She recently revealed that following a surgery procedure for breast cancer, she’s been admitted again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hospitalization comes six weeks after her surgery following a mastectomy and breast reconstruction. She was detected with breast cancer in its early stages in April.

Jessie revealed on social media that she returned to the hospital unexpectedly after experiencing symptoms that initially pointed to a possible blood clot in her lung, as noted in her Instagram Stories, per TMZ. While it wasn’t a clot, doctors discovered an infection and fluid in her lungs. The cause of the fluid isn’t clear yet.

The singer told fans she’s not a fan of hospitals and voluntarily discharged herself. She’ll follow up in outpatient treatment.

Following a miscarriage and fertility issues, Jessie became a mother in 2023. She welcomed a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May 2023.

Of becoming a mother following a miscarriage, Jessie spoke with PEOPLE exclusively, saying it was a full-circle moment. “I adore this boy and this man so much, I could tear up,” she said. “It breaks my heart that not everyone’s going to get their happy ending. The gratefulness and the joy that I experience every day, waking up knowing he’s in my house, and he’s alive and well… Until you experience it, it’s so hard to really understand. And I never really understood that until I had him.”

She says her song, “Living My Best Life,” despite recording it before becoming pregnant with her son, is a testament to him. “When I gave birth to my son, that was the song I was playing,” she explained. “I’m going through some health stuff, and this is the song that makes me feel powerful. There’s just so many times in life where even if you’re having a good or a bad day, the music is just your soundtrack. And I feel like people forget, maybe, that my music is also my soundtrack.”