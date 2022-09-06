Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date

Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.

"I am excited to be back in the studio having candid, real conversations with a rich variety of guests who are standouts in their fields," Wallace said in a statement Tuesday. "I can't wait for the HBO Max and CNN audiences to get to see what our team has been working on." With the new format, three episodes of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? will drop Friday mornings on HBO Max and Wallace will host one-hour specials on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. ET that will feature the best of the three episodes.

The first season will be 10 weeks long, CNN revealed, and will feature guests including former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Grammy-winning artist Shania Twain, musician and author Michelle Zauner, actor and producer Tyler Perry and author James Patterson. Previously during the show's CNN+ run, Wallace interviewed former Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki. In a new trailer for the upcoming season, Wallace says that audiences will see some of "the biggest names" around "in a whole new light."

"Chris Wallace is a legend in our profession. His unparalleled interviewing expertise has made an impact across industries and changed history," CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement. "And now with the launch of his program on both HBO Max and CNN, his iconic interview style will reach an expansive audience unlike anything before."

Wallace joined CNN in January after nearly two decades at Fox News, where he previously hosted Fox News Sunday. Wallace has been a more frequent commentator and anchor on CNN as of late, and his Sunday show is reportedly part of the network's bigger plans to change-up its Sunday lineup, which also included canceling Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter.