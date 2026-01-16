Former ABC Reporter Lands New Job After ‘Unexpected’ Layoff Following Jump to Radio

Kayla Anderson is back on the air. The former Nashville-based journalist lost her job last year and has been searching for months.

She previously worked for ABC affiliate WKRN before jumping to radio in 2022. She lost her radio gig in 2025 and just joined a new radio show, sharing the news with her Facebook friends.

“Hey friends! Since unexpectedly losing my job in Nashville back in May, these last 7 months have been really tough, but those of you who know me know I’m a fighter and I’m not going down that easy,” she began in a post on Jan. 7. “One thing that is for sure I honestly couldn’t have got up off the ground if I didn’t have the support of you REAL ones out there. My fam, friends, and YOU all! Titans fans and just those of you who believe in me- THANK YOU so much for all of the encouragement and kind words. Please know you all have been a blessing…”

She continued: “Now to some positive news… I’ve accepted a new job in sports and while it’s not in Nashville, I WILL be following the Titans and still giving all my thoughts on what we hope will be a turnaround! You know the the original Cam Ward supporter ” At the time, she didn’t share the exact position.

In a subsequent post, she shared that she’s heading to Sacramento! “I’m so excited to be joining such a great team at SacTown Sports and thrilled to be part of (other part announced tomorrow) the Midday show! I can’t wait to talk Kings, 49ers, MLB and all the other sports around the area! I’m looking forward to getting to know the listeners who make it all happen,” she announced.

According to her former WKRN page, before her work in Nashville, she spent three years in Columbus, Ohio covering sports. She is a graduate of Washington State University, where she worked with Cougar Athletics, getting the opportunity to work closely with the teams.