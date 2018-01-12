‘Flight of the Conchords’ Returning to HBO With Comedy Special

The Conchords are flying back to HBO.

Bret McKenzie and Jermaine Clement will return to the premium cable network for an hour-long Flight of the Conchords comedy special in May, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taped live in front of a sold-out crowd in London, the musical comedy duo will perform new original songs, as well as classics fans love to this day.

The New Zealand natives made their HBO debut in 2005 on the comedy special One-Night Stand. Their own original series, Flight of the Conchords, premiered in 2007 and aired for two seasons and 22 episodes, earning Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Clement.

Since the end of the show in 2009, McKenzie has served as music supervisor on The Muppets, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Song. Clement has had acting roles in Men In Black 3, Legion and Divorce.