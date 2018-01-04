‘Fixer Upper’ Ranks Among Top 10 Shows of 2017

Fixer Upper might soon be heading off the air, but fans certainly got their fix of the hit HGTV show this year, as the show has been ranked one of the top 10 shows of 2017 by number of seconds watched, according to reports by Inscape, shared by Deadline.

The rankings were determined by second-by-second viewing in 7.7 million households across OTT, on-demand, DVR and live viewing, with Fixer Upper coming in seventh place in live linear viewing behind shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Today.

Sports still dominate the market, although not as completely as they once have, and morning shows like Today and Good Morning America are solidly in the top 10 as they vie for the top spot during their respective time slots.

Fixer Upper’s success is likely due to its steady presence on HGTV in both new shows and reruns, and its overwhelming popularity with viewers.

Hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that Fixer Upper would be ending after its fifth season, which is currently airing on the network. The Gaines’ recently announced that they are expecting their fifth child, and shared when revealing the show would be ending that they wanted to spend more time with their family.

