Fate of Tamron Hall’s Talk Show Revealed After Spree of Daytime Cancellations

Tamron Hall has avoided the plague. Amid various daytime talk shows being cancelled, her show has been renewed through Season 8.

Variety reports the show, which first launched in 2019 a few years after her Good Morning America firing, has survived major shifts. Her show debuted just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced her into an early pivot to have to tape from home also while going through fertility treatments.

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Since the show’s debut, she’s earned two daytime Emmy awards. She also has a devoted fanbase, whom she refers to as “Tam Fam.”

“My vision of where we’re going usually comes to me in the middle of night, and all of these changes were happening,” Hall told Variety recently about the show’s renewal. “And I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.’ Season 8. That’s our thing. I called our team and I said, ‘Let’s Keep Talking.’ The landscape is always going to change. Some of Conan’s jokes at the Oscars where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes, they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. So it’s not unique to daytime. I think there are obviously some big headlines. But in truth, everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. ‘Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?’ That’s not unique to daytime TV. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation. So that’s why our theme is ‘Let’s Keep Talking,’ whether it’s on daytime TV, whether it’s in a podcast, whatever version of this. I think that will never go out of style.”

Hall admits the show’s success has come as sort of a surprise. “I didn’t know that it was going to resonate as much as it did… but it’s about a community. At the beginning of the show, I imagined people from different area codes, different zip codes, different walks of life, having this place for an hour that you can laugh together, talk together. It’s not an original idea. What is important is that we were consistent at it,” she explained.