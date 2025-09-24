Fan-Favorite MTV Show Could Be Revived (Again)

Is Teen Wolf returning? One of its stars says the former series has a lot more life to live.

Tyler Posey is committed to spearheading another revival of the popular MTV series. The 33-year-old actor says there are others who are also interested.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, he’s already done the legwork for a potential reboot. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere for London Calling recently, he said that “everybody wants more” when it comes to the hit teen drama, especially him. “We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more,” Posey explained. “So I wrote the second film. I’m trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third,” he added. “Or we’re just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad.”

The film was released in 2023. But he says there’s more stories to delve into.

The sequel, per Posey, is “ready to go” as he “wrote it a few years ago.”

He does say the script will “probably need a couple rewrites,” but that it’s “really cool” and “the concept is amazing.”

He added: “I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project. I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them,” he shares. “They’ve been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them.” He says the project is what he is most recognized for in all of his career undertakings.

Whether the full cast is onboard or not, he says that has yet to be determined, but he’s optimistic. “We definitely have some people on board.” He added: “I want to continue it. Me and all the fans and a lot of the actors feel like it was halted at a time where we should have kept it going. So I think there’s more to come.”