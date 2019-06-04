‘Family Guy’ Skewers Lori Loughlin’s Scandal, ‘Game of Thrones’ in New Ads

Family Guy is pushing hard for Emmy consideration with their latest pair of ads aimed at the awards show. The show is also taking aim at some of its fellow television competition and Hollywood celebrities through the campaign, possibly hoping for an award there too.

The show will release two different ads with comical angles at far different topics. The first tackles the ongoing college admissions scandal, specifically Lori Loughlin and her alleged attempt with husband Mossimo Giannulli to get their daughters into USC.

The ad shows a rowing team on the water, with the characters from the show pasted on the heads of the female rowers.

“For your Emmy consideration,” the ad opens with. “We’ve earned this. Family Guy class of 2019.”

It’s a clear reference to both Olivia Jade and sister Bella Rose entering the college as part of the USC crew team despite having never actually been part of the team. Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to have the girls listed as members of the team, with it only coming to light after the couple and several other parents were indicted.

The pair of siblings were forced to leave USC, though they have no been officially kicked out of the university at this point. But the scandal has cost them outside of the scholastic realm, with Olivia Jade losing sponsorship and product deals with brands like Sephora and Loughlin getting fired by Netflix and Hallmark from shows she had appeared on.

The second ad from the Family Guy team is a little less controversial but still packs in a few laughs. It references Game of Thrones, with Peter made to look like Jon Snow sitting on the Iron Throne with Brian as Ghost by his side.

It’s a fine ad, but may be confusing since the shows aren’t direct competitors at the awards. But once you read the message along with it, you see things clearly.

“Due to a printing error, if you wish to vote for Game of Thrones, please check the Family Guy box on the animation ballot,” the caption for the image reads.

The series has never shied away from joking about current events or Hollywood scandal with their “For Your Consideration” advertisements. In the past few years, they’ve used Donald Trump and his team, predicting the scandals surrounding Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, and even just making fun of the voters themselves.

It’s exactly what you’d expect from a show like Family Guy at this point, but is it enough to get the coveted statue? We’ll have to tune in and see.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards don’t air until Sept. 22, so still plenty of time to prepare.