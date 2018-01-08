Eva Longoria Slams E! on Their Red Carpet Over Catt Sadler Controversy

Eva Longoria piles on E!: “We support gender equity and equal pay, and we hope that E! follows that lead with Catt as well. We stand with you, Catt.” Ryan Seacrest: ” I love Catt. We love her.” pic.twitter.com/rtKoBO5XCW — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 8, 2018

After Debra Messing called out E! Network at the Golden Globes red carpet for not paying its female anchors the same as the men, Eva Longoria did the same thing.

Longoria, standing with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman by her side, told Ryan Seacrest she hopes Catt Sadler gets the same salary as her male co-host.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We support gender equality and equal pay,” the Desperate Housewives star told Ryan Seacrest. “We hope that E! follows that lead with Catt. We stand with you Catt.”

“I love Catt. We love her,” Seacrest said.

Messing surprised viewers and Giuliana Rancic in her red carpet interview by calling out the network as well.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing said.

Last month, it was revealed that Sadler made $600,000 a year, while co-anchor Jason Kennedy earned between $1 million and $1.2 million, after Sadler said she was leaving the network.

“Information is power. Or it should be. We are living in a new era. The gender pay gap is shrinking, although admittedly we have a long way to go. And well, I learned this first hand. My team and I asked for what I know I deserve and were denied repeatedly,” Sadler wrote on her website.