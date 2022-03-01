‘Entourage’ Star Emmanuelle Chriqui Reveals Thoughts on Potential Cast Reunion (Exclusive)

Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui recently opened up and revealed her thoughts on participating in a cast reunion, should the opportunity arise. While speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Chriqui offered an enthusiastic “yes” when asked if she’d ever want to reunite on-screen with her former castmates.

“Yes. I mean that crew, they’re my brothers for life,” she told PopCulture. “Whatever Doug is up to, Kevin is up to, I’ve done the Victory podcast so many times. Yes — I mean just yes. It’d be trippy. Everybody else is doing it. Why not us?”

Victory The Podcast features Entourage creator Doug Ellin and Emmy-nominated star Kevin Dillon reliving the hit HBO series one episode at a time and reflecting on it while offering listeners some behind-the-scenes details. Entourage ran for eight seasons, from 2004 until its finale in 2019. It was executive produced by Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson and was very loosely based on Wahlberg’s experiences as an up-and-coming film star. Following its ending, the series spawned a revival film in 2015.

These days, Chriqui is busy with her role as Lana Lang on . Speaking about Season 2 of the series, the actress explained that “there’s so much that goes on” in the new episodes. “Lana’s journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it’s really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that’s all I can say without giving it away,” she said.

She also has a trippy new horror new movie out, titled Cosmic Dawn. Speaking about her role in the film, Chriqui said: “I think that was part of the intrigue for me in playing Natalie because I think initially when you first see it, you’re like, ‘Okay, whatever, Natalie at the bookshop, doing her thing, sweet and cute, luring in Aurora, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ But you come to see that that’s all part of an act and that when Aurora does agree to come up for the weekend, all bets are off. And we really see what Natalie’s intentions were and that she has sort of special abilities, so to speak, special skills. And she is in deep.”

Cosmic Dawn is now available to rent or buy on various streaming platforms, such as Apple TV and Amazon. Superman and Lois returns with a new episode March 1. All eight seasons of Entourage are streaming on HBO Max.