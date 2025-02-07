‘English Teacher’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Classes are staying in session for the English Teacher. TVLine reports that the FX freshman comedy has been renewed for Season 2, with production on the 10-episode season tentatively set to start later this month. Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, the series centers on high school teacher Evan Marquez (Alvarez), dealing with parents, students, and colleagues at work. Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, and Sean Patton also star in English Teacher, which premiered on Sept. 2.

“English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024, and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors, and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” FX president Nick Grad said in a statement. “We look forward to the new season.”

The renewal does not come as a surprise, as the show has received much praise for its eight-episode first season, which was completed in October. It’s received three Critics’ Choice Television Awards nominations, including for Best Comedy Series, and was nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards, along with a Satellite Award. English Teacher currently has a 98% approval rating and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of now, not many details have been revealed about Season 2, including a set premiere date. It is reportedly eyeing a 2025 premiere, though. Season 1 ended with Evan rekindling with his ex, Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), so it’s likely that the show will continue to show that relationship, and the potential complications that will come along with it. Plus, Evan will surely be dealing with a lot at Morrison-Hensley High School.

News of English Teacher’s renewal comes on the heels of some controversy involving Alvarez. His former friend and collaborator Jon Ebeling claimed that he assaulted him while filming a web series several years ago, per Vulture. Alvaraz’s lawyer shot down the claims. The controversy doesn’t seem to have put a damper on the show since Season 2 is now happening. There hasn’t been any indication that Alvarez won’t be returning to English Teacher, so it’s likely nothing will change for the show come Season 2. Fans will just have to remain patient for the new season, which could very well be coming later this year. At the very least, with filming kicking off later this month, so there will be a lot to look forward to.