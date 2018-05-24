‘Empire’ Teases Possible Deaths in Season Finale Cliffhanger

Cookie and Lucious may have gotten married during Empire season four finale, but the fates of Anika, Hakeem and Tiana will be haunting fans’ minds until the fall.

As Empire is famous for leaving characters’ lives in the balance, the season four finale came to an end with flashes of Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) quick courthouse wedding, but with flashes to a potentially fatal ending for one of his sons.

As the heads of the Lyon family celebrated their impromptu wedding, Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Tiana (Serayah) celebrated the news of her unexpected pregnancy getting back together when Blake’s (Chet Hanks) father surprises him and the couple as they prepare to get in a car, the screen goes black as the man fires three shots, leaving viewers to wonder about their fates until fall.

The season finale also saw the Lyons give up their company to Eddie (Forest Whitaker), so Lucious wouldn’t go to prison for murdering Shine (Xzibit).

With Anika (Grace Byers) set to take over as CEO after the Lyons are ousted, it seemed as though the sneaky character was finally going to get control of the company, but Andre (Trai Byers) gets to her first and drugs her with a hallucinogenic that makes her see visions of Rhonda (Kaitlyn Doubleday) during her first press conference.

The visions prove too overwhelming for the businesswoman and she collapses and falls one floor down to the reception hall, with all signs pointing that the fall finally led to the character famously known as Boo Boo Kitty’s death.

As for Jamal (Jussie Smollett), in the beginning of the finale he finds Tori (Rumer Willis) collapsed in the green room of a club and rushes her to the hospital.

At first she wakes up and apologizes to her friend for relapsing, but after Jamal goes to deal with the Lyon family drama, he returns to the hospital to find out she passed away.

Devastated by the news, viewers see Jamal packing up his belongings at his apartment and telling his mother he must let her go, as the tragedy around their family never seems to stop.

Before the episode’s final moments, Jamal is seen walking in the streets of London, where he has presumably started his new life.

Empire will return for it fifth season in fall 2018 on Fox.