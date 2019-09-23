Emmys 2019: ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Poses With Amazon Head Jeff Bezos, Asks for ‘Deal’ With Her ‘Biopic’

Farrah Abraham used her time at the 2019 Emmy Awards to try and wheel and deal with Jeff Bezos, sharing a selfie with the Amazon CEO and president while pitching that they “do a deal” for a biographic movie about her life. The former Teen Mom star shared her photo with the businessman on Instagram Sunday, accompanying it with an optimistic caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Sep 22, 2019 at 4:56pm PDT

“You know I’m watching primetime on @amazonprimevideo congrats @jeffbezos and I hope to be in an amazon original soon!” she wrote. “Let’s do a deal for my bio pic ! Cheers #emmyawards”

Soon after Abraham officially exited Teen Mom OG due to issues with production surrounding her work in adult entertainment, she announced in May she was planning on making a movie based on her best-selling novel, My Teenage Dream Ended.

“I’m currently doing private castings and getting ready to make a memorable feature film,” Abraham confirmed at the time to In Touch Weekly “I look forward to have many fans who supported me through Teen Mom be part of the film.”

Nothing further has been announced about the film’s development at this time, and many of Abraham’s followers suggested a selfie with Bezos wouldn’t be helping it move along either.

“He has no clue who TF she is,” one person commented, as another echoed, “There’s no way Bezos knows who just sandbagged him into taking a selfie.”

“Let’s see how long before Bezos has this deleted,” another joked, while another added, “His face clearly says ‘who is this chick.’”

