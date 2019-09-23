Emmys 2019: Photo Reveals Set Before Show

Emmys viewers got a sneak peek at the stage for the 71st edition of the awards show. Erik Anderson with Awards Watch posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. As the celebrities make their way down the red carpet and begin to take their seats, the team behind the show is hard at work to bring the show to life without a hitch. They also have their work cut out for 2019 due to the absence of a host for the show, leaving the presenters to carry the load.

Here’s a look at the set for tonight’s #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dPDXozsDDP — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 22, 2019

As the show started, the audience was treated to a fun introduction with Homer Simpson attempting to host and getting crushed on the stage. Anthony Anderson then comes to the rescue, but soon realizes they need an Emmy winner to open the show. Bryan Cranston fills the role perfectly and gives a stirring speech about how great television is right now.

The stage is simplistic but seems to get the job done, and really allows for the production to give stunning backgrounds and spaces for the presenters to interact with.

Nothing shows this off better than Ben Stiller’s opening presentation for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy where he walks through some statues of television legends before coming to the iconic Bob Newhart.

The show is an oddity among past Emmy telecasts due to Fox’s unique nature in the television landscape. While NBC, CBS, and ABC all have late night hosts to take on hosting duties, Fox is without a late-night staple.

So to combat the first hostless show since 2003, the show will make a few changes There is no orchestra at the Microsoft Theater this year and popular songs will be used instead. We’ll also get Reno 911 star Thomas Lennon is providing a humorous commentary as winners make their way to the stage.

It seems to working out well so far, so we’ll see.