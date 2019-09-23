Emmys 2019: Full List of Nominees

With the 2019 Emmys upon us, a reminder of the nominations is always helpful. HBO once again leads the pack, asserting its dominance back over Netflix with 137 total nominations to the streaming giant’s 117 — up from trailing Netflix 108-112 last year.

To nearly no one’s surprise, HBO’s Game of Thrones amassed 32 total nods, with Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drawing the second-most with 20, followed by HBO’s Chernobyl with 19.

Continue on to see a full list of nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and aired live on Fox. A host has not yet been named.

2019 Emmys Nominations

Outstanding Drama (2018 winner: Game of Thrones):

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama (2018 winner: Matthew Rhys):

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

LEAD ACTRESS NOMINEE EMILIA CLARKE pic.twitter.com/3OgAb0F7Iv — ً (@targarcyn) July 16, 2019

Lead Actress in a Drama (2018 winner: Claire Foy):

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Wow: Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey AND Gwendoline Christie all Emmy nominated for final season of @GameOfThrones in supporting actress category pic.twitter.com/bgQtj0pDZb — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) July 16, 2019

Supporting Actress in a Drama (2018 winner: Thandie Newton):

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Supporting Actor in a Drama (2018 winner: Peter Dinklage):

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Guest Actress in a Drama (2018 winner: Samira Wiley):

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Guest Actor in a Drama (2018 winner: Ron Cephas Jones):

Michael Angarana, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Outstanding Comedy (2018 winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel):

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Lead Actress in a Comedy (2018 winner: Rachel Brosnahan):

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Comedy (2018 winner: Bill Hader):

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy (2018 winner: Alex Borstein):

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Comedy (2018 winner: Henry Winkler):

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Guest Actress in a Comedy (2018 winner: SNL host Tiffany Haddish):

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actor in a Comedy (2018 winner: Katt Williams)

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Limited Series (2018 winner: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story):

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Made-for-Television Movie (2018 winner: Black Mirror, “USS Callister”):

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (2018 winner: Darren Criss)

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie (2018 winner: Merritt Wever)

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie (2018 winner: Jeff Daniels)

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K Williams, When They See Us

2019 Emmys Nominations (continued)

Reality Show Host (2018 winner: RuPaul Charles)

James Corden, The World’s Best

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Reality Show Competition (2018 winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race)

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series (2018 winner: Saturday Night Live)

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Variety Talk Series (2018 winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver):

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert