Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Reveals Fresh Tattoo Hours Before Awards

Lena Headey might not have gotten the proper final bow in the last season of Game of Thrones, but it shouldn’t be held against her on Emmys night. She’s ready to take the stage alongside her cast members and celebrate the efforts they put into the epic show across a decade.

To celebrate the big night, the 45-year-old actress added a new tattoo to her hand, which fans might get a fair glimpse at on the red carpet. The large scarab has a prime location on the side of Headey’s that is sure to raise a few questions during her arrival.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Doctor Woo] You master,” Headey wrote in the caption. “Already in the next realm with my scarab.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Sep 22, 2019 at 7:44am PDT

The actress is up for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama category on Sunday. While it is for the final season of the show, fans are hopeful that it will be time to earn the award for her entire run on the series. Headey’s presence in the final season left fans wanting more, but her entire arc is one of the best on the show, leaving fans hopeful that tonight is the night.

Game of Thrones is nominated for seven awards at the 2019 Emmys, joining in as part of HBO’s massive leading tally for the year. According to Entertainment Tonight, if the show is able to win three of its nominations it will top a record for most Emmys won in a single season for a television show.

Despite its awards presence, the final season left fans feeling cheated by many of the story turns and character fates. Headey’s Cersei Lannister was one of the trouble spots for some fans who desperately wanted to see her shine for the finale. Instead, she did a lot of standing and her teeth seemed removed due to the shortened nature of the season.

for your consideration, lena headey finally getting her well deserved emmy for carrying game of thrones for 8 consecutive seasons pic.twitter.com/LyjyAXalXv — lena headey’s emmy (@ladycerseis) September 20, 2019

It also started poorly for Headey because she missed the premiere of the season because she was sick.

“Gutted. Heartbroken and f—ed off, still doesn’t cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight. I f—ing hate being sick and the timing of this is a s– bag. But .. S8 is the tits and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators… so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM … Love you beauties,” Headey wrote in the caption.