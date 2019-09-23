Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast Gets Standing Ovation, Social Media Has Goosebumps

Game of Thrones received one final farewell. With its final season wrapping up earlier in the year, the cast of HBO’s record-breaking show took the stage at the Emmys to a standing ovation. Many of the cast’s most recognizable faces, including the likes of Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, were on the stage while other members of the show stood in the crowd.

The George R.R. Martin written series earned a whopping 32 nominations. That is the most nominations for one show in a single year. In 2015, Game of Thrones set the record for 12 awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It already won 10 awards last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmy, meaning the show needs just three on Sunday to break its own record.

First full-house standing ovation of the night for the stars of Game of thrones. Gwendoline Christie gets the biggest applause. #emmys pic.twitter.com/myQsmYBesQ — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) September 23, 2019

Despite a controversial season, fans still felt a bit emotional seeing the cast send-off at the Emmys. Many were on Twitter sharing their appreciation of the show and the sudden realization that this truly marks the end.

One user remarked, “Game of Thrones has one of the best casts ever and that is a fact.”

this is really the last time we’re seeing the game of thrones cast together. I don’t like that. I don’t like this. send help. — 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 ☾ 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐰𝐞𝐧 (@sxpphicsansa) September 23, 2019

and now their watch has truly ended, thank you #GameOfThrones cast it has been a great journey 🖤 #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/TKdJOl7DaF — 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐲 (@idawnutcare) September 23, 2019

While the series may have reached its conclusion, HBO isn’t giving up on all of the momentum it gained from Game of Thrones. There have been multiple spin-offs proposed and even recently, a second series was ordered a pilot.

When the show concluded, there were no plans of doing a spin-off that continued in the same timeline, such as following Arya’s next journey. HBO programming president, Casey Bloys, explained to The Hollywood Reporter that they Martin’s world is so vast there’s no need to keep following the same narrative.

“George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That’s why we’re trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That’s probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn’t make sense for us.”