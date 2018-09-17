Why Is There a Gold Carpet at the 2018 Emmys?

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards look a little different this year, keen-eyed award season junkies will notice.

Instead of walking a red carpet on their way into Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on TVs biggest night for awards, Hollywood stars will be making their way across a golden carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The change isn’t just an aesthetic choice, but a way to honor the award ceremony’s 70th anniversary, Saturday Night Live star and ceremony co-host Michael Che explained to E! News Monday.

“This isn’t as gold as I thought it would be,” he joked. “I was expecting a much tackier gold, but this is a reasonable gold.”

Alongside Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost, Che plans to make the night one like fans have never seen before, teasing some fun cameos from their fellow SNL cast members.

“It’ll feel like a lot of the SNL family is there,” Jose teased to the outlet before the ceremony’s start, “and obviously a lot of the SNL cast so it will be fun.”

The duo also teased to Variety earlier this month that they were trying to make the show “less political than normal,” despite their role on SNL.

“It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political,” Jost said. “The exciting part is to do things about television and that particular awards ceremony and make it, in general, less political than normal. There’s a lot to celebrate in television right now. It’s a very strong time.”

Streaming is the name of the game when it comes to nominations, with Netflix coming out on top with 112 nods, followed closely by HBO with 108. Game of Thrones tops the night’s nominations with 22 Emmy nominations, and is trailed closely by Saturday Night Live, Westworld and The Handmaid’s Tale.

To tune into the award ceremony, viewers can watch live on NBC on their television or on their mobile app as well as on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial before its $40/month fee kicks in.

Hulu Live TV also offers the network, with a one-week free trial before users are forced to sign up for either a $39.99 option or a $43.99 option with no commercials.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images