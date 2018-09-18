Emmys 2018: Chrissy Teigen Makes Hilarious Reaction After Roseanne Joke

Chrissy Teigen delivered another meme-worthy reaction during the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night after Colin Jost and Michael Che made jokes about Roseanne Barr.

Che joked about Laurie Metcalf getting an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series even after Roseanne was cancelled. The camera then cut to Teigen, who was sitting next to her husband, John Legend. She slid down in her seat and squirmed, shying away from the camera.

Viewers instantly turned to Twitter to share the photo and it was even turned into a GIF within seconds.

“Between @chrissyteigen, Brian Tyree Henry, @AlexBorstein, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and others, the #Emmys are really bringing the GIF-able moments tonight,” one fan predicted.

One person created a meme reading “She: Plots Demise, He: Blissfully Unaware.”

“I know this was *so ten minutes ago* but can we please just talk about how perfect @chrissyteigen was when the camera cut to her and john in the audience and she slouched down all cute and amazing. like I’m so excited for the gifs to come swarmin’ in, girl,” another viewer wrote.

Teigen is at the Emmys to support her husband, who was nominated for his performance in NBC’s live Jesus Christ Superstar production. However, Legend already won an Emmy earlier this month as a producer for the special, alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice. The win made all three the latest members of the EGOT club, as they have all previously won Oscars, Tonys and Grammys.

