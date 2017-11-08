Emmys 2017: The Most Bizarre Moments

The Emmy Awards are a time to honor some of the best TV creators in the business, but it’s also a time for awkward moments caught on camera and random jokes.

The 2017 ceremony was no different with Stephen Colbert leading some incredibly odd (but funny) moments throughout the night. Plus, some stars’ onstage antics were more thrilling than the awards themselves.

From Westworld homages, to vibrator jokes and political cameos, here are some of the most bizarre moments of the 2017 Emmys.

Jon Snow’s Butt Gets Name Dropped

In the ceremony’s cold opening Stephen Colbert finishing forging Emmys when he was greeted by Blackish‘s Anthony Anderson.

After the two swapped jokes about Stephen Colbert being yet another white guy hosting the show, they were joined by Mom‘s Allison Janney.

They riffed for a second about how HBO is bringing back the Confederacy with their new alternative history show and vowed to cancel their subscriptions. Well, they would after Game of Thrones was done.

All three then begin to talk over each other about their favorite parts of the show, with Janney audibly giving a shoutout to Jon Snow’s butt.

Sean Spicer

In what was a completely unexpected moment, former WHite House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a cameo on the show.

Spicer was a target for late night shows and Saturday Night Live while he was in his position inside the Trump administration. Melissa McCarthy’s SNL portrayal of him even helped earn her an Emmy this year.

In what was an homage to McCarthy’s impression, he rode out on a podium scooter and told Colbert how big the Emmy’s audience was this year, a reference to his notorious inauguration press conference.

Colbert’s Westworld

In what was surely a curious moment to viewers unfamiliar with HBO’s Westworld, Colbert seemingly “malfunctioned” mid-speech and was carried backstage by men in hazmat suits.

He then woke up naked in a Westworld facility alongside Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe, who then re-programmed him.

“Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?” Bernard asks Colbert.

Colbert replies, “Every day since Nov. 8.”

To add to the weirdnes,s Colbert exits the facility and runs into a cowboy-hat wearing Titus Burguss from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Dolly Parton’s Vibrator

Dolly Parton reunited with her 9-to-5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin to present Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. While that’s noteworthy enough, Parton’s racy comments gave viewers a big laugh and one of the most memorable moments of the night.

After making some heated comments about President Trump, Parton joked around about naming her breasts. Then she asked for a vibrator in her event gift bag, as a reference to her former co-stars’ Netflix show Grace and Frankie.

Viewers were taken aback by the random remark, which Colbert doubled down on moments later by pretending to have a vibrator in a box for Parton.

Ru Paul’sEmmy

The next Colbert skit was all about the host interviewing the Emmy, as in lady on the statue. Portraying the Emmy was none other that nominee and Ru Paul’s Drag Race host Ru Paul.

“Get out your china and get ready to sip some tea,” Paul told Colbert while decked out in gold.

Emmy talked smack about the Oscar and the People’s Choice Award before giving a piece of advice to the evening’s winners.

“Don’t talk about how heavy I am, ’cause that’s just rude,” Paul said.

“First World Problems”

Charlie Brooker won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for the “San Junipero” episode of Black Mirror, but it’s his lackluster humor that has been attracting attention.

He cracked an odd joke about “first world problems” and it irritated a bunch of viewers on Twitter.

“I didn’t think of anything to say! First world problems,” he said.

Plus, it didn’t help that he made another odd joke about an orgy later. He really should have quite while he was ahead.

Oh please never say “first world problems” but especially on the #EmmysLive stage — Sarah Orton-Vipond (@SarahEOV) September 18, 2017

