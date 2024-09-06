Emily Deschanel 'Open' to 'Bones' Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Emily Deschanel isn't writing off a potential return as anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan. Amid buzz of a potential Bones reboot, the actress told Collider that she is "open" to returning to the Fox series after her former co-star David Boreanaz expressed interest in reprising his role as Special Agent Seeley Booth in a potential reboot.

"I mean, sure, I'm open to things," the actress, who has gone on to star in ABC's The Rookie and Netflix's Devil in Ohio, among others, said. "I don't know if that makes sense, but I never say never."

Running on Fox for 12 seasons and 246 episodes from September 2005 through March 2017, Bones centered on Deschanel's Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who works at the Jeffersonian Institution. She and her team, including Boreanaz's Agent Booth, assist law enforcement in solving crimes. In addition to Deschanel and Boreanaz, the series also starred Michael Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, John Francis Daley, Eric Millegan, John Boyd, and Patricia Belcher.

Bones was a massive hit. Along with holding a 90% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show was nominated for two Emmy Awards before it went off the air. In the year's since it wrapped, fans have been holding out hope for a revival, with Boreanaz adding fuel to the fire when he recently expressed interest in a possible Bones reboot.

"It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can't tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters. And to see them come back would be great," he told TV Insider in August, adding that a potential reboot would be an "easy one to do because it's so fun."

Deschanel admitted that she was "surprised that he said that he'd be open to it because he's always said he's not open to it." The actress added that she "never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn't be interested."

While there currently aren't any concrete plans for a Bones revival, Deschanel and Boreanaz aren't the only ones connected to the show to express interest in it. Responding to a post on X regarding Deschanel's comments and interest in a reboot, Reichs, whose life and novels loosely inspired the series and who served as a producer, wrote, "And so am I!"

All 12 seasons of Bones are available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, and Peacock.