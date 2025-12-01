‘Elsbeth’: Lana Condor Doesn’t Want to Give Up an Alibi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is new this week with Lana Condor guest starring, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Basket Case,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth goes from the squad room to the locker room when a campus murder rocks the world of college basketball after an athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach’s 22-year-old girlfriend (Condor).”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth is getting distracted by everything in the locker room as the detective questions the coach. Condor’s Peyton Ramsey is hanging on to his arm and swears she has an alibi, but she’s not giving it up. Could she be hiding something? Possibly. But it might still be too early for Elsbeth to figure that out, but she may already be suspicious.

It was announced in October that the To All the Boys star would be appearing in Elsbeth. The role marks her latest television guest role after doing two episodes of Abbott Elementary last year. Condor is best known for her role as Lara Jean Covey in the hit Netflix YA trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. Condor has yet to reprise her role in the spinoff series, XO, Kitty, but it is coming back for another season, so it’s always possible.

Condor can most recently be seen in the films Worth the Wait and Valiant One. Additional credits include Boo, Bitch, BoJack Horseman, Deadly Class, High School Lover, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, and Alita: Battle Angel. Up next, she will be starring in the long-awaited Coyote vs. Acme, which is finally releasing on Aug. 28, 2026 after much delay.

Pictured (L-R): Britne Oldford as Detective Nina Taylor, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Helen Cespedes as Gillian Thompson Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s third season has had a variety of guest stars already, from Stephen Colbert to David Cross to Dianne Wiest to Henny Russell to William Jackson Harper, and many, many more. There will be even more as the season continues, and there’s no telling who else will show up. The Good Wife and The Good Fight star Sarah Steele has also been reprising her role as Marissa Gold.

Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to an all-new episode of Elsbeth on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.