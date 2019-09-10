Ellen DeGeneres Reveals She Met Baby Archie, Reveals If He Looks Like Meghan Markle or Prince Harry

Ellen DeGeneres got to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, baby Archie during her break from the TV season. The TV host filled fans in on her brush with the youngest royal in a new promo for her first episode back this season. She praised the Sussex family, and said that Archie takes more after his father.

DeGeneres filled fans in on her busy summer in a monologue from the upcoming new episode of her show. The comedian recounted her trips to Amsterdam and England. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi “flew to London and did some sight-seeing,” and along the way they met up with the royal family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here’s a sentence I never thought I would say, but I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan,” she said. “Let me say: it was an honor for them to meet me.”

All jokes aside, DeGeneres had a lot of nice things to say about Markle, Prince Harry and their burgeoning family. She called them “the cutest couple,” and said that they are “so down to earth” in spite of their lofty status. In fact, DeGeneres was even allowed to cradle the couple’s baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I mean, I can’t tell you how sweet they are,” she gushed, “but the most important thing is I got to hold little Archie, the baby. I fed Archie, I held Archie…”

“He weighs 15 lbs., which is, the exchange rate, is 17 dollars here,” DeGeneres joked. “Do you want to see a picture?”

When the crowd called an emphatic “yes,” DeGeneres feigned sadness.

“I was hoping you’d say ‘no,’ I don’t have one,” she said to laughter. “I didn’t think it was right to go ‘can I get a picture?!’ But, I did draw a picture of what he looks like. He looks like Harry.”

The screen then showed a hasty doodle beside DeGeneres. It was a drawing of a baby’s face, with an extremely round head and dead-pan features. The crowd laughed as DeGeneres explained her work.

“He actually has a perfectly circular head, he looks just like Harry,” she said. “He had more hair than I did at the time! I spent a lot of my summer growing my hair out, but I’ll tell you about that tomorrow.”

The tease, along with the royal news, is sure to draw viewers to the new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, DeGeneres explained that her meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was not just for publicity. She will actually be working with the couple on wildlife conservation efforts, which both are already heavily involved in.

“Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they are doing for wildlife. They are doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that, and they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda so we’re gonna all do something together,” she revealed.



The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns for Season 17 on Monday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.